Benchmark Lowers JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $102.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of JD.com from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.45.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. JD.com has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.36.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,052 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,635,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $689,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,584 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,100,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,781 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $519,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,274,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $500,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

