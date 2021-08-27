Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.20)-($0.10) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. Big Lots also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.900-$6.050 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Big Lots from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group cut Big Lots from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Shares of NYSE BIG traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,239,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,666. Big Lots has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.86. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.35.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Big Lots stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 137.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.70% of Big Lots worth $38,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

