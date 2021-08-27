Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Down 3.5%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) fell 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $74.59 and last traded at $74.78. 121,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,786,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.49.

A number of research firms have commented on BILI. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.41.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of -46.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. Bilibili’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth $49,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

