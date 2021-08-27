Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Bill.com stock opened at $239.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.13 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $82.19 and a 1-year high of $222.79.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total value of $1,543,715.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total transaction of $277,915.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,302,984.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,738 shares of company stock worth $33,660,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BILL. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.92.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

