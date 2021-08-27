Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Bill.com stock opened at $239.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.13 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $82.19 and a 1-year high of $222.79.
In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total value of $1,543,715.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total transaction of $277,915.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,302,984.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,738 shares of company stock worth $33,660,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on BILL. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.92.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
