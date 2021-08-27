Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $280.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $280.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BILL. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.92.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $219.05 on Friday. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $222.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of -267.13 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $4,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,217,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $741,450.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,053,471.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,738 shares of company stock worth $33,660,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,928,000 after purchasing an additional 378,774 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Bill.com by 47.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after buying an additional 1,622,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,657,000 after buying an additional 452,052 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,243,000 after acquiring an additional 392,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

