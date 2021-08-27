Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.21)-($0.20) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $103.2-104.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.41 million.Bill.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.920-$-0.880 EPS.

NYSE BILL traded up $64.93 on Friday, hitting $283.98. 10,685,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $82.19 and a 1-year high of $288.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.73 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $241.62.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $297,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $741,450.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,053,471.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,738 shares of company stock valued at $34,099,858 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

