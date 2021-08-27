Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.0% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $68.07 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $70.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.