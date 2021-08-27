Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,444 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,007,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,593,000 after purchasing an additional 209,146 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,285 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,147,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,031,000 after purchasing an additional 546,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,781,000 after purchasing an additional 297,774 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.98. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.