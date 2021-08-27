Bintex Futures (BNTX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $109,308.00

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $127,057.54 and approximately $109,308.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00002674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00052831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00122906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.39 or 0.00153526 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,679.84 or 1.01118048 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.51 or 0.01036012 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.93 or 0.06639980 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

