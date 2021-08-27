Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.48

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.48 and last traded at C$5.44, with a volume of 1449281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.11.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIR. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 16.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 5.99%.

About Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

