Birinyi Associates Inc. Has $1.30 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Birinyi Associates Inc. lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 7.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 33.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Amgen by 38.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.78. 2,655,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,577. The stock has a market cap of $126.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

