Birinyi Associates Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Birinyi Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for 1.1% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,075 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,914,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,066 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $266.53. 7,948,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,485,820. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

