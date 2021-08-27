Birinyi Associates Inc. Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Birinyi Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 82.3% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 23,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Square by 6.8% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total transaction of $997,673.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,492 shares in the company, valued at $27,785,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 693,812 shares of company stock valued at $169,490,464. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded up $5.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,603,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,711,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.53. The company has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.10, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $261.80 price target (down previously from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.