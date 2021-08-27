Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Hits Market Capitalization of $158,744.88

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $158,744.88 and $8.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.48 or 0.00310847 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.18 or 0.00137623 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.29 or 0.00177357 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008323 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002031 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

