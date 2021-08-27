Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $4.75 million and approximately $770.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.33 or 0.00309161 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.46 or 0.00141916 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00174341 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007889 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 46.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

