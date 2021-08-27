BitCore Price Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. One BitCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000715 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. BitCore has a market cap of $6.23 million and $564,428.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,089.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.33 or 0.06713238 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $625.67 or 0.01301067 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.95 or 0.00361735 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00130420 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.06 or 0.00651009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.81 or 0.00330250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.48 or 0.00310847 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

