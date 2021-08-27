Bitradio (BRO) Price Hits $0.0079

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market cap of $81,185.73 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,319,828 coins and its circulating supply is 10,319,823 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

