BitTube Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6,031.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitTube has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar. BitTube has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $6,031.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.99 or 0.00648338 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 74.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 319,590,871 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

