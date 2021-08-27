BlackCoin (BLK) Price Up 17.2% This Week

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0821 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. BlackCoin has a market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00026294 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000104 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001400 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,863,006 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

