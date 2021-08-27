Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $26,150.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,035.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $75,744.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 89,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,884.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $237,901 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $21,072,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 369,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,498,000 after acquiring an additional 222,881 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 596,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,023,000 after acquiring an additional 161,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 157,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,997. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.71%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

