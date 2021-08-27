Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.520-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$876 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $866.77 million.Blucora also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.390-$-0.330 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Blucora stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.84. 5,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,460. Blucora has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $819.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.01 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 29.83% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blucora stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 91.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of Blucora worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

