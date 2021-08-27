Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.520-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$876 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $866.77 million.Blucora also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.390-$-0.330 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.
Shares of Blucora stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.84. 5,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,460. Blucora has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $819.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blucora stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 91.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of Blucora worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.
Blucora Company Profile
Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.
