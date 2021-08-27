Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $11.04 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $13.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 171.77 and a quick ratio of 171.77. The firm has a market cap of $291.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 62.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 49,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

