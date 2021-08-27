BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE:DHF opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $3.77.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 24,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.