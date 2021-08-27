boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded boohoo group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Investec downgraded boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHHOF opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

