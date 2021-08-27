BoringDAO (BOR) Price Reaches $224.11

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One BoringDAO coin can now be purchased for about $224.11 or 0.00470994 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar. BoringDAO has a market cap of $25.41 million and approximately $23.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00052959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00053374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.97 or 0.00764934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00100026 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BoringDAO (CRYPTO:BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,406 coins. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

