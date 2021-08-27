Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is a digital engagement company. The Company’s Bridgeline’s iAPPS platform integrates Web Content Management, e-commerce, e-marketing, Social Media management and Web Analytics. The iAPPS suite of products include iAPPS Content Manager, iAPPS Commerce, iAPPS Marketier, iAPPS Analyzer, iAPPSds and iAPPS Social. Bridgeline Digital, Inc., formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc., is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ BLIN opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 3.12. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $14.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.93% and a negative net margin of 35.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLIN. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 358,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 200,570 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

