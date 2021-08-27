Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 2,137 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,679 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 3.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 8.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 3.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 27.1% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $122.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.09 and a beta of 1.21. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.33.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total transaction of $1,271,181.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,858,626.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,972 shares of company stock worth $23,509,101. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

