Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Allison Transmission worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of ALSN opened at $37.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.22. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. Research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.