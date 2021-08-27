Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 772.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,248 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,428,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,956,000 after buying an additional 128,156 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 32,251 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 280,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 38,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BJ opened at $56.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.91. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $57.17.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BJ shares. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,586,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,273 shares of company stock worth $8,306,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

