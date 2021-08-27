Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after buying an additional 956,026 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 144.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,841,000 after buying an additional 585,623 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 388.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,573,000 after buying an additional 543,282 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $123,257,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 15.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after buying an additional 397,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC opened at $350.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.10. The company has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.03 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $364.22.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBAC. Morgan Stanley upgraded SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.50.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total transaction of $2,419,789.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,944,443.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,710 shares of company stock worth $51,880,128 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.