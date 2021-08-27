Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 1,808 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $61,201,000. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $5,578,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $221.47 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.33. The company has a market cap of $125.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.