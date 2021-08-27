Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 652 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RH. Gordon Haskett upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen raised their target price on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.94.

RH stock opened at $709.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $686.85. RH has a 12 month low of $292.00 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RH will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

