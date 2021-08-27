Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

BRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

Shares of BRX opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,947,765.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $820,400 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,365,000 after purchasing an additional 828,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,629,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,973,000 after purchasing an additional 391,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,901,000 after purchasing an additional 144,729 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,754,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,831,000 after purchasing an additional 255,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,292,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,251,000 after purchasing an additional 307,090 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

