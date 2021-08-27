Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,997 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Broadcom worth $199,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

AVGO stock traded up $6.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $491.85. The stock had a trading volume of 31,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,231. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.14 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $477.26. The stock has a market cap of $201.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

