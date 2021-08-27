Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BNL. Truist cut Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Broadstone Net Lease from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securities cut Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

In related news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $2,374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 273.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 97,960 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth about $946,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 80.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,345,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

