Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BNL. Truist cut Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Broadstone Net Lease from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securities cut Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

In related news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $2,374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 273.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 97,960 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth about $946,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 80.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,345,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadstone Net Lease (BNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.