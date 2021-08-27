Brokerages Anticipate County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.60. County Bancorp reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 26.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICBK. Maxim Group set a $33.34 target price on County Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. County Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICBK stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $36.84. 127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,188. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.11. The company has a market cap of $222.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

