Brokerages Anticipate Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $225.51 Million

Equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will report $225.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $224.20 million to $228.49 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $176.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year sales of $895.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $893.06 million to $899.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $947.22 million, with estimates ranging from $928.03 million to $956.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Shares of NYSE DIN traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.34. The company had a trading volume of 432,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,602. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.28.

In related news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,813,000 after buying an additional 1,071,792 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $24,251,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,318,000 after purchasing an additional 235,743 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $19,952,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,982,000 after purchasing an additional 219,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

