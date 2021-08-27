Brokerages Anticipate NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $407.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to report sales of $407.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $421.73 million and the lowest is $394.02 million. NuStar Energy reported sales of $362.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.28 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on NS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NS stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,849. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.61. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $20.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 280.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,265,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $226,713,000 after acquiring an additional 817,689 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,628,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after acquiring an additional 134,400 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,357,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,066 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,280,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,967,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

