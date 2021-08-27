Brokerages Anticipate Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Option Care Health reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,700%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

OPCH stock opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.26 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

