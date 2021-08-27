Brokerages Anticipate Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to Announce $1.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to post $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Ovintiv posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,433.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $7.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares cut their target price on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.98.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 43,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 34,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ovintiv by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,435,000 after purchasing an additional 568,546 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after buying an additional 37,629 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv stock opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 3.90. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

