Brokerages Expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to post $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.81. Albemarle reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $6.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on ALB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.45.

Shares of ALB traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.28. 2,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.69. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,759.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $300,661.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,132,030.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,875 shares of company stock worth $5,426,617 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

