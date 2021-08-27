Brokerages Expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Griffon reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 3.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GFF shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Griffon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of GFF traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.14. 290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,617. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.97. Griffon has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 1.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 2.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

