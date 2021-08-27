Brokerages Expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to Post -$0.48 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.45). Omeros posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.93). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. WBB Securities boosted their target price on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Shares of OMER opened at $15.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $968.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.12. Omeros has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at $30,998,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,751,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,155,000 after purchasing an additional 64,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omeros by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,394,000 after buying an additional 42,480 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Omeros by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 997,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its position in Omeros by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 690,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after buying an additional 23,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

