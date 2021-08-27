Brokerages Set Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT at $134.46

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.46.

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 30,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

CNI traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.92. 41,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,996. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $98.69 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The firm has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

