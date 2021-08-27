Brokerages Set GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Price Target at $4.90

Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

Several research firms have commented on GSKY. TheStreet raised shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

GSKY stock opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.68.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. Analysts anticipate that GreenSky will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 817,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GreenSky by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,510 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in GreenSky by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,814,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 75,947 shares during the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

