Brokerages Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) PT at $121.20

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.20.

PAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 373,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,250,000 after acquiring an additional 94,346 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAC stock opened at $109.51 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $68.48 and a twelve month high of $118.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.53.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

