Brokerages Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) PT at $121.20

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.20.
PAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Monday, June 14th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 373,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,250,000 after acquiring an additional 94,346 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.
