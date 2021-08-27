Brokerages Set HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Target Price at $29.04

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of HP by 16.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $533,446,000 after buying an additional 2,366,800 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of HP by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,634,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $496,405,000 after buying an additional 353,820 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 10.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $410,594,000 after buying an additional 1,233,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $338,006,000 after buying an additional 1,859,807 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPQ stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,667,534. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HP will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

