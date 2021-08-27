Brokerages Set Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Target Price at $60.35

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.49.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BOCOM International started coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NIO stock opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.01 and a beta of 2.54. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that NIO will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 7.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 28.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 42.1% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.