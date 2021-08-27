Brokerages Set Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Target Price at $9.30

Shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.30.

SYBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright set a $3.26 target price on Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Synlogic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,345. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $136.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.94.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synlogic by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 888,009 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth about $5,343,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,331,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,112,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

