Brokerages Set Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Target Price at $118.00

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $107.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.31. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 20,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $2,115,897.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Crandell sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $150,985.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,967.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,632 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,906 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

